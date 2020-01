GOAL

Arsenal are negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa over a move this month, The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old full-back can leave the French giants for free at the end of the season, but the Gunners are eager to land him this month.

Arsenal need to invest at left-back due to injury problems in the squad and Mikel Arteta has approved the club's move for him, which is now in an advanced stage.