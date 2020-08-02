Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is interested in signing Sevilla defender Diego Carlos - according to The Telegraph.

Arteta wants the 27-year-old to add extra depth to his defense as he plans a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have also been linked with the Brazilian, who helped Sevilla secure a fourth-place LaLiga finish in 2019-20.

Carlos impressed during his debut season with Julen Lopetegui's side, making 41 appearances in all competitions and notching two goals.