Brighton have confirmed the capture of midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle.

The Premier League outfit beat off interest from Manchester United to sign the Ecuador international on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Club statement:

"Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Moises Caicedo on a contract until June 2025 from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle.

"The transfer remains subject to international clearance, but the 19-year-old midfielder arrives on the South Coast having won the 2020 Under-20 Copa Libertadores, as well as making his senior debut for Ecuador in October."

The Seagulls' head coach Graham Potter urged patience with the new signing.

“He will need time to settle in with the group, for us to get to know him and vice versa, as well as get up to speed and ready for the demands of the Premier League.

“He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country at just 18. He's an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust.”