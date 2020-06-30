GOAL

Atletico Madrid have distanced themselves from a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani - according to AS.

The Rojiblancos have been repeatedly linked with the 32-year-old who is reportedly eager to try his luck in LaLiga.

The Uruguayan’s future was the subject of much discussion during the January window, and it was widely reported that he had verbally agreed to move to the Spanish outfit.

However, a deal failed to materialize after the two parties failed to reach an agreement over the player's wage demands.

Atletico were expected to revive their interest when Cavani becomes a free agent this summer, but they have now turned their attention to alternative targets.