Sarri: Giroud Will Return To Chelsea

Olivier Giroud will stay at Chelsea next season even if he is frustrated with a lack of playing time, according to head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The striker admitted this week that he is unhappy with his role as a back-up to Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard in attack, having made only seven Premier League starts in 2018-19.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to France with Lyon, although any transfer plans are complicated by Chelsea having been banned by FIFA from registering new players for the next two transfer windows for breaking rules related to the signing of overseas youngsters.

And Sarri says they intend to keep Giroud, having already decided to take up the option to extend his contract for a further 12 months.

"He is sure, because the club has an option for another year, another season," he told Sky Sports News when asked if Giroud is unsure of his future.

"I spoke to the club two days ago and we agreed to exercise the option. So, he will remain.

"He cannot do anything, but I spoke with the club and I spoke with Marina [Granovskaia] two days ago and Olivier will remain with us and she didn't say to me anything about this question."

Giroud was on target in Thursday's 4-3 Europa League win over Slavia Prague as the Blues progressed to the semi-finals 5-3 on aggregate.