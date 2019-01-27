Report: Perisic Asks Inter for Arsenal Switch

Ivan Perisic has handed in a request to join Arsenal, according to Sky in Italy.

The Croatia international was left on the bench for Inter's Serie A encounter with Torino on Sunday amid speculation linking the midfielder with a transfer to the Premier League club.

Inter have reportedly rejected a loan offer made for the 29-year-old by the Gunners, whose boss Unai Emery has already confirmed he will only be able to sign players on a temporary basis in January.

Speaking to Sky in Italy, Inter director Guiseppe Marotta said: "Perisic has asked to leave but there is no offer for him. We will see in the coming days.

"We will listen to the request of Perisic, he has put in a transfer request; we must try to satisfy him but also respect the value of him."

The potential move for Perisic may have edged closer following Luciano Spalletti's decision to drop the Croatia international out of his starting XI for Sunday's visit to Torino.

Perisic starred at Russia 2018 as Croatia made it to their first World Cup final, but his form for Inter has tailed off, with the former Wolfsburg star having netted just three goals across 25 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.