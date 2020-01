GOAL

Boca Juniors have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Guillermo 'Pol' Fernandez from Cruz Azul, according to TNT Sports.

The 28-year-old was reportedly the first player requested by new head coach Miguel Angel Russo after his arrival at the club.

Fernandez has played less than 500 minutes in Mexico so far this season and could be tempted to return to his boyhood club.