GOAL

Barcelona are close to completing a deal for young Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to ESPN.

DE LIGT DISMISSES QUESTIONS ABOUT BARCA TRANSFER

De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola is in regular contact with the Catalan club, who are confident of getting the deal over the line.

Juventus and Bayern Munich are also keen on De Ligt but the 19-year-old is believed to favour a move to the Camp Nou.

DE LIGT: AJAX AREN'T SATISFIED YET