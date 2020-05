GOAL

Arsenal are ready to rival Sevilla in the race to sign Brest midfielder Ibrahima Diallo, according to the Star.

Sevilla are already believed to have opened talks over a £20 million ($24m) deal for the 21-year-old, who has been labelled "the next N'golo Kante."

Leicester, Everton and Nice have also been linked with the France Under-20 international.