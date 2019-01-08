Pepe Joins Porto On A Free Transfer

GOAL

Porto have confirmed the return of defender Pepe to the club on a free transfer via social media.

The central defender terminated his contract with Besiktas by mutual consent last month and has now re-signed for the club he represented between 2004 and 2007, before spending a decade at Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old, tough-tackling defender will hope to help his new side retain their lead at the top of the league table and claim the Primeira Liga title.