Hegerberg Signs Lyon Extension

Ada Hegerberg has signed a contract extension with Lyon through 2024.

Big news from women's football, with the announcement that Ada Hegerberg has signed a contract extension with Lyon.

 

The Norwegian Ballon D'Or winner has penned a new deal to keep her with the most succesful side in the European game until 2024.

Hegerberg told the club website: “This is the club I love. I wanted to extend from the start because there was no doubt in my head. OL have always been the No 1 option. It gives me more peace of mind to come back even stronger now”.

 
