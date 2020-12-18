Hegerberg Signs Lyon Extension

GOAL

Big news from women's football, with the announcement that Ada Hegerberg has signed a contract extension with Lyon.

The Norwegian Ballon D'Or winner has penned a new deal to keep her with the most succesful side in the European game until 2024.

Hegerberg told the club website: “This is the club I love. I wanted to extend from the start because there was no doubt in my head. OL have always been the No 1 option. It gives me more peace of mind to come back even stronger now”.