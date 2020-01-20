Español
Barcelona Give De La Fuente Ultimatum

Konrad De La Fuente's Barcelona future faces uncertainty following reports the Catalan club is unhappy with the United States youth's reluctance to sign a new deal.

Barcelona have given an ultimatum to USA youth international Konrad De La Fuente over signing a new deal, reports ESPN.

De La Fuente, 18, has failed to agree new terms with the Blaugrana and was heavily linked with a move to Hertha Berlin last month. It was suggested that he was keen to link up with former USMNT coach Jurgen Klinsmann, though Hertha were not the only Bundesliga club with an interest.

Barca are keen to hang on to the youngster and have now offered him an initial salary of €450,000 a year rising to €600,000 over the course of a three-year deal. If he fails to accept their offer, however, he could find himself frozen out for the rest of the season.

