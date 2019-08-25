AC Milan have no interest in selling rumoured Paris Saint-Germain target Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to the Rossoneri's chief football officer.

Zvonimir Boban, who took up the new backroom role with Milan in June, insists the Serie A side are determined to keep hold of their 20-year-old goalkeeper, along with attacker Suso and midfielder Franck Kessie.

PSG have long been linked with Italy international Donnarumma as they aim to find a rival for Alphonse Areola.

Suso is said to have attracted interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and France, while Wolves reportedly attempted to negotiate a deal for Kessie.

"We want to keep them, absolutely," Boban confirmed to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Milan sold promising striker Patrick Cutrone to Wolves in July but have replenished Marco Giampaolo's squad with the recruitment of Rafael Leao, Rade Krunic, Theo Hernandez, Leo Duarte and Ismael Bennacer.

Boban believes the transfer focus on value over big names will prove beneficial in the long run.

"It will take time, but we will return to the top," he said.

"The low profile [of the signings] should not be mistaken for low ambition. Did anyone know Kaka when he arrived? We are doing our best considering the various challenges.

"Time and results will tell us who has worked well and who has not.

"I am convinced that in the end the fans will be happy with our choices. We are not looking for senseless fireworks, like a few years ago. We need to make the most logical footballing decisions."

Milan and new boss Giampaolo commence their Serie A campaign away to Udinese on Sunday.