Superstar Marta jumped into the pitch for the final time in the 2022 Tournoi de France to play a decisive match against Finland. The nordic side hasn't scored in the tournament, but it's managing the south american team with guts at the end of the first half.

Marta, who's starting her 20th season with Brazil National Team, missed a great double-opportunity at the 6th minute when she couldn't find the net after a great save by the finnish golakeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.