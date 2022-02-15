The 2022 Tournoi de France welcomes four of the best teams in the world of Women's soccer. Brazil (7), Finland (28), France (4), and the Netherlands (5) will contend for the trophy in the third edition of the tournament.

Here's how to watch the Tournoi de France on beIN SPORTS XTRA and Connect in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico:

*All times ET:

Wednesday, February 16:

1 PM Brazil vs. Netherlands - beIN SPORTS XTRA / beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español / Connect

3:10 PM France vs. Finland - beIN SPORTS XTRA / beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español / Connect

Saturday, February 19:

12 PM Finland vs. Netherlands - beIN SPORTS XTRA / beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español / Connect

3:10 PM France vs. Brazil - beIN SPORTS XTRA / beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español / Connect

Tuesday, February 22:

12:30 PM Brazil vs. Finland - beIN SPORTS XTRA / beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español / Connect

3:10 PM France vs. Netherlands - beIN SPORTS XTRA / beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español / Connect