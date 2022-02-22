France retains the Tournoi de France title achieved two years ago after a dynamic victory over the Netherlands 3-1. Marie-Antoinette Katoto was undoubtely the best player on the pitch, scoring two beautiful decisive goals to obtain the tournament played at home.

Wendie Renard was in great shape too after scoring the first goal of a penalty kick. The veteran defender scored three goals during the tournament and was only surpassed by Katoto, who was unbeatable with four. Lineth Beerensteyn scored for the Netherlands at the beginning of the second half but it wasn't enough for the Lionesses.