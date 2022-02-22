France retained the Tournoi de France title achieved two years ago, after a dynamic victory over the Netherlands 3-1. Marie-Antoinette Katoto was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch, scoring two beautiful decisive goals to capture the tournament played at home.

Wendie Renard showed up as well and scored the first goal with a penalty kick. The veteran defender scored three goals during the tournament and was only outperformed by Katoto, who ended with four.

Lineth Beerensteyn scored for the Netherlands at the beginning of the second half but it wasn't enough for the Lionesses.