Brazil finished another Tournoi de France without a win after today's goalless draw against Finland. Pia Sundhage's side still can't take a victory at this tournament that takes place since 2020 and in which Brazil has participated two times.



Marta and Debinha had the greatest chances to score but the fearless Finnish defense made it impossible. With this tie, Brazil ends up the Tournoi with only two points in three matches. Finland, which picked its first point in the tournament, also finished its participation without a win and also goalless.



France and the Netherlands will decide the 2022 Tournoi de France this afternoon.