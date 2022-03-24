NAOMI OSAKA

World No.77

"For me, the situation at Indian Wells, I've kind of thought back on it, and I realize, I've never been heckled. I've been booed, but not like a direct, you know, yell out kind of thing. So it kind of took me out of my element, but I feel like I'm prepared for it now. I was kind of bracing myself before this match to just like know that's a thing that could happen now. So yeah, I think I just needed to change my mindset a little. I don't know... I feel like I've been trying a lot of different things because I tend to internalize things and I also want to do everything by myself. So to put in a really good way, it feels like... you hire a coach for tennis, you hire Yutaka [Nakamura] for fitness, and the mind is such a big thing and if you can get a professional to help you out, like 0.5 percent, that alone is worth it."