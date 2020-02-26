Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 32.

In a message posted to Instagram:



"Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing.



Tennis—I’m saying goodbye."