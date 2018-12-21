Marisela C. Martinez
After an 11-month season, many of the WTA's best were out and about enjoying the off-season. From luxurious island adventures to spending quality time with their families, stars across the globe made the most of their off-seasons. But with the first major of 2019 just around the corner, some of the game's top players are back to business.
Here is how some of the best tennis players in the world are getting ready for 2019!
World No. 3 Carolina Wozniacki and legend Serena Williams have been good friends throughout the years, on and off the court, and are enjoying the pre-season together.
Wimbledon champ and World No. 2 Angelique Kerber, is definitely taking the pre-season to a whole new level, practicing at an airport tennis court!
After splitting with her coach just a month ago, and recovering from injury, World No. 1 Simona Halep is already in Australia, but ready for some football first.
Meanwhile, Garbine Muguruza started the pre-season early at home in Geneva with a quick visit to the famous Piatti Tennis Center in Italy before heading to sunny L.A. with coach Sam Sumyk.
Tennis sensation and US Open champ Naomi Osaka is working hard on and off the court at the Evert Tennis Academy in Florida. Her pre-season includes some serious “shadow tennis”.
The impressive WTA Finals champ Elina Svitolina is knocking out the pre-season hard, especially off the court, from lifting weights to boxing, including some soccer as well.
Karolina Pliskova is with her coach, former tennis player Conchita Martinez, training hard under the sunny blue skies of Tenerife island in Spain.
The always smiling Petra Kvitova has had an unusual pre-season start, getting back to business, playing tennis at a watch factory.
World No. 6 and fabulous Miami Open champ Sloane Stephens is getting the pre-season rolling with style!
Tennis star Maria Sharapova made sure to get some training in during her vacation, before beginning the pre-season, her mental edge might come for playing chess!
After all, whether fit or not, is the mental game which will last and prevail during the entire season. That is why the pre-season is about having fun, getting the fitness level back and sharping the game! And some dance moves will definitely help, otherwise ask Australian Open champ Caroline Wozniacki.
