Marisela C. Martinez

After an 11-month season, many of the WTA's best were out and about enjoying the off-season. From luxurious island adventures to spending quality time with their families, stars across the globe made the most of their off-seasons. But with the first major of 2019 just around the corner, some of the game's top players are back to business.

Here is how some of the best tennis players in the world are getting ready for 2019!

😃👈



Mental 💪 is the name of the game. pic.twitter.com/dHOIWTyzYa — WTA (@WTA) December 10, 2018

World No. 3 Carolina Wozniacki and legend Serena Williams have been good friends throughout the years, on and off the court, and are enjoying the pre-season together.

Pre-season week 1 in the books! Can you tell we are excited?!🙋🏼‍♀️😜 @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/YlPDWzEnQz — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) December 7, 2018

Wimbledon champ and World No. 2 Angelique Kerber, is definitely taking the pre-season to a whole new level, practicing at an airport tennis court!

We all know clay court, grass court and hard court. But do you know the airport court? 🛫🎾

After their ride in the #newporsche911, @AngeliqueKerber and @AussieGrit played some tennis. 👇🏼😁#porschetennis #Porsche #porsche911 pic.twitter.com/a3mnXsS24r — Porsche Tennis (@PorscheTennis) December 10, 2018

After splitting with her coach just a month ago, and recovering from injury, World No. 1 Simona Halep is already in Australia, but ready for some football first.

I know how much this club means to D, his dad & his family. They are lucky to have the best tennis coach in the world on the @PAFC board 😊 It has become my @AFL club also so I wish the players & team good luck in 2019 💪 #weareportadelaide @darren_cahill @jvcahill40 pic.twitter.com/CUSiVDDzCd — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) December 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Garbine Muguruza started the pre-season early at home in Geneva with a quick visit to the famous Piatti Tennis Center in Italy before heading to sunny L.A. with coach Sam Sumyk.

Buena semana en @PiattiTennis Gracias por todo el apoyo!



Good week at @PiattiTennis. Thanks for all the great work!



✈️ Los Angeles.... 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BtUkjHx7ft — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) December 6, 2018

Tennis sensation and US Open champ Naomi Osaka is working hard on and off the court at the Evert Tennis Academy in Florida. Her pre-season includes some serious “shadow tennis”.

.@Naomi_Osaka_ is putting in the offseason work as she looks to build on her banner 2018!💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/EwmMaJMPZQ — WTA (@WTA) December 14, 2018

The impressive WTA Finals champ Elina Svitolina is knocking out the pre-season hard, especially off the court, from lifting weights to boxing, including some soccer as well.

Karolina Pliskova is with her coach, former tennis player Conchita Martinez, training hard under the sunny blue skies of Tenerife island in Spain.

The always smiling Petra Kvitova has had an unusual pre-season start, getting back to business, playing tennis at a watch factory.

Had such an amazing time visiting the @TAGHeuer factory in Switzerland yesterday and learning all about how these beautiful watches are made ❤️ #DontCrackUnderPressure #InsidetheManufacture pic.twitter.com/jH3PgStZNt — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) November 16, 2018

World No. 6 and fabulous Miami Open champ Sloane Stephens is getting the pre-season rolling with style!

Tennis star Maria Sharapova made sure to get some training in during her vacation, before beginning the pre-season, her mental edge might come for playing chess!

Only @richardbranson could get me playing 🎾 on a mini holiday. In return, my first ever chess lesson. 🙋🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PsrqCpqSFb — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) November 20, 2018

After all, whether fit or not, is the mental game which will last and prevail during the entire season. That is why the pre-season is about having fun, getting the fitness level back and sharping the game! And some dance moves will definitely help, otherwise ask Australian Open champ Caroline Wozniacki.

How we spent the holidays 😂💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/oCKepMvk9p — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 24, 2018





