ATP Stars Gearing Up For 2019

Marisela C. Martinez

Tennis stars across the globe enjoyed a well-earned rest during the off-season, after 11-months of competition on the ATP World Tour. But relaxing and resting did not last too long, since the first Grand Slam of 2019 is just a couple of weeks away, and many of the ATP’s top players are back to business, gearing up for the upcoming season.

Here at beIN SPORT we take a look at how some of the best ATP players in the world are getting ready for 2019.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and World No. 2 Rafael Nadal are kicking off the 2019 season at the prestigious exhibition tournament Mubadala Tennis World Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Marhaba! Excited to play at @MubadalaTennis this week and ring in the new year with UAE 🙌 #MWTC #KifakNovak pic.twitter.com/LMejMmDrfc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 24, 2018

Rafael Nadal has been back on court after recovering from an injury that ended his 2018 a bit sooner than expected. Nadal has been training hard at his tennis academy with coach Carlos Moya.

Before heading to Australia to defend his Hopman Cup title, the Swiss Maestro Roger Federer, was busy celebrating the 15th anniversary of his foundation.

EXCLUSIVE: "My dream ... to one day be more famous for my philanthropic efforts that my tennis career," @rogerfederer tells @chrissymacCNN.



The @rogerfedererfdn is today celebrating its 15th anniversary and the achievement of its goal to support one million children. pic.twitter.com/foc7k7xGID — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) December 24, 2018

From modeling and suits, ATP Finals Champion Alexander Zverev, is getting the pre-season rolling with style!

Official ambassador of #ZZegna, Alexander Zverev ATP World Tour Champion 2018 in the TECHMERINO™ Wash & Go suit. pic.twitter.com/EyMkCNHyN6 — Zegna (@Zegna) November 19, 2018

After two moths recovering from injury, Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro, shared the good news that he is back on the tennis court, just in time to get ready before the 2019 season begins.

Después de dos meses, una linda noticia ☺️🙌🏻🎾



After two months, good news!!! pic.twitter.com/2Xnzsdjyh8 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) December 14, 2018

World No. 6 Kevin Anderson has been getting ready for next season, training hard on and off the court, under the pretty perfect blue sky of sunny Florida.

Pretty perfect pre-season weather ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Fjhnmchurr — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) December 18, 2018

We wonder if the 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic and defending champ Roger Federer, are getting ready together as they did last year, in the beautiful Island of Maldives.

Meanwhile, Tennis star Dominic Thiem has been documenting all the pre-season training on his YouTube channel. Thiem spent three weeks of hard training in Tenerife before heading to Abu Dhabi.

Last Preseason video is online! Go and watch it!



Abu Dhabi Let‘s go! https://t.co/rCNhITPn8v — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) December 26, 2018

Packed up my gear and ready for @MubadalaTennis. See you all in Abu Dhabi Dec 27-29. #MWTC #AhlanThiem pic.twitter.com/QxgstmWIf1 — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) December 21, 2018

Japan’s highest-ranked ATP player, Kei Nishikori, is warming up for the upcoming season at the famous IMG Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida, before heading to Honolulu for the Hawaii Tennis Open.

Press ▶️ for an inside look at a complete day of training + press conferences during current @ATPWorldTour #9 ranked @keinishikori's Media Day 🎤🎾🎥 pic.twitter.com/VhM21hL0im — IMG Academy (@IMGAcademy) December 19, 2018

Having fun in Hawaii! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/jDn79wlvUL — Kei Nishikori (@keinishikori) December 24, 2018

World No. 10 and Top American ATP player, not to mention huge NFL and NHL fan, John Isner is having a blast this pre-season while rooting for his teams!

New episode of NHL Fantasy on Ice! Tennis star, ⁦@NHLCanes⁩ superfan & #FantasyHockey legend ⁦@JohnIsner⁩ joins the show + thoughts on Hart’s debut, Klingberg’s return & Thursday #DFS picks! https://t.co/3EQn0reXZL — Pete Jensen 🏒 (@NHLJensen) December 20, 2018

Thank you @NHLCanes for this sick sweater. Getting ready for the tilt tonight in Montreal. #TakeWarning pic.twitter.com/lP0bKbIWrr — John Isner (@JohnIsner) December 14, 2018

We might have missed some of the big names that were out during 2018, some were injured some simply had a bad-streak, such as Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, and Grigor Dimitrov to mention a few, but we certainly have our eyes on them.



