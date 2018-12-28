ATP Stars Gearing Up For 2019

Marisela C. Martinez
Tennis stars across the globe enjoyed a well-earned rest during the off-season, after 11-months of competition on the ATP World Tour. But relaxing and resting did not last too long, since the first Grand Slam of 2019 is just a couple of weeks away, and many of the ATP’s top players are back to business, gearing up for the upcoming season.
Here at beIN SPORT we take a look at how some of the best ATP players in the world are getting ready for 2019.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and World No. 2 Rafael Nadal are kicking off the 2019 season at the prestigious exhibition tournament Mubadala Tennis World Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Rafael Nadal has been back on court after recovering from an injury that ended his 2018 a bit sooner than expected. Nadal has been training hard at his tennis academy with coach Carlos Moya.
Before heading to Australia to defend his Hopman Cup title, the Swiss Maestro Roger Federer, was busy celebrating the 15th anniversary of his foundation.
From modeling and suits, ATP Finals Champion Alexander Zverev, is getting the pre-season rolling with style!
After two moths recovering from injury, Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro, shared the good news that he is back on the tennis court, just in time to get ready before the 2019 season begins.
World No. 6 Kevin Anderson has been getting ready for next season, training hard on and off the court, under the pretty perfect blue sky of sunny Florida.
We wonder if the 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic and defending champ Roger Federer, are getting ready together as they did last year, in the beautiful Island of Maldives.
Meanwhile, Tennis star Dominic Thiem has been documenting all the pre-season training on his YouTube channel. Thiem spent three weeks of hard training in Tenerife before heading to Abu Dhabi.
Japan’s highest-ranked ATP player, Kei Nishikori, is warming up for the upcoming season at the famous IMG Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida, before heading to Honolulu for the Hawaii Tennis Open.
World No. 10 and Top American ATP player, not to mention huge NFL and NHL fan, John Isner is having a blast this pre-season while rooting for his teams!
We might have missed some of the big names that were out during 2018, some were injured some simply had a bad-streak, such as Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, and Grigor Dimitrov to mention a few, but we certainly have our eyes on them.
