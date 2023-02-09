Nicolo Zaniolo has left Roma to join Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray.

The 23-year-old was expected to leave the Giallorossi during the January transfer window following a falling-out with boss Jose Mourinho, but he hesitated over a move to Premier League club Bournemouth.

Mourinho described the fact Zaniolo had remained at the club as "unfortunate", but the attacking midfielder's stay in the Eternal City has now come to an end.

Istanbul giants Galatasaray are reported to have paid Roma €16.5million to land Zaniolo, capped 11 times by Italy, on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with Turkish clubs still able to do transfer business.

In a farewell message to Roma, Tuscany-born Zaniolo posted on Instagram: "You welcomed me as if I were at home.

"You made me grow, you gave me a chance that I tried to take with all my heart, always honouring the history you represent, fighting for your colours, sweating for the jersey every time I wore it.

"Now that we've said goodbye, I want to tell you one thing... It was an honour."

Zaniolo joined Roma from Serie A rivals Inter in 2018 and went on to score 24 goals in 128 appearances for the club.

He missed the second half of the 2019-20 season and whole of the 2020-21 campaign due to knee injuries.