Trabzonspor hosted Fatih Karagümrük in the 33rd week of the Turkish Super Lig. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Fatih Karagümrük took the lead 1-0 with Lucas Biglia's impressive free kick GOLAZO in 45+4', and Trabzonspor equalized with the goal of Vitor Hugo in 58'.

Post game insights: