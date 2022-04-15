Trabzonspor hosted Fatih Karagümrük in the 33rd week of the Turkish Super Lig. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Fatih Karagümrük took the lead 1-0 with Lucas Biglia's impressive free kick GOLAZO in 45+4', and Trabzonspor equalized with the goal of Vitor Hugo in 58'.
Post game insights:
- Trabzonspor have won 24 points from losing positions in the Turkish Super Lig this season, more than any other team.
- Trabzonspor have scored in 31 of their 33 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
- Trabzonspor have attempted 30 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
- Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 18th December 2021 to 12th March 2022, a run of 13 games.
- Trabzonspor have failed to win in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 3rd April 2021 to 21st April 2021, a run of 5 games.