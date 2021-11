Alanyaspor defeated Besiktas 2-0 for the 13th round in Turkish Super Lig. Both Senegal men, Babacar and Diédhiou scored for the locals.

Besiktas have lost their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest losing streak in the competition in the last years.

Alanyaspor have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their 13 games, no team has done this more in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

In the next round Alanyaspor is facing Antalyaspor while Besiktas plays against Giresunspor.