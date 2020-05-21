By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Timo Werner in at Liverpool and Sadio Mane out to Real Madrid could be two blockbuster summer moves

Another transfer web is being spun by the spider of destiny.

For once, it doesn't involve Barcelona and Lautaro Martinez. Instead, it is a tall tale of a Frenchman, a Senegalese and a German.

French sports outlet Le10 Sport is reporting that with Real Madrid not expecting to be able to land Kylian Mbappe anytime soon - an unfortunate side effect of the sudden collapsing of our entire existence - Coach Zizou has set his heart on another player.

That footballer is Liverpool's Sadio Mane. Now, the obvious question to ask is why Jurgen Klopp would want to let the 28-year-old forward out of his comforting embrace. The answer is that Mane apparently ticks the "always wanted to play for Madrid" box and as Sports Burst reported on Wednesday, Timo Werner could be arriving this summer to fill the void.

One way to ease this transfer in would be Gareth Bale moving to MLS, which was what The Athletic was claiming this week. However, that concept - based largely on the USA having lots of golf courses - has been dismissed by Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, who claimed the story was "rubbish".

N'Golo Kante opts out of Chelsea's restart

As the Premier League clubs continue their return to training in small groups this week, N'Golo Kante has been granted compassionate leave by Chelsea to continue practice from home.

The French midfielder had attended training on Tuesday but was given permission by the club not to return on Wednesday. Kante joins Watford's Troy Deeney in opting out of the return phase of their respective clubs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have announced that Olivier Giroud will be signing on for another year. Giroud's contract is up this summer and it had been expected that the forward would be moving on. Instead Giroud has declared: "I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea".

Solskjaer poses the ultimate sports question

Well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kicked off quite the philosophical debate in the world of sport - would you rather have a hole in your squad...or an a**hole?

Yep, it's 'Bathroom Words Thursday' on Sports Burst, but this is merely a repetition of the question posed by the Manchester United boss to magazine "United We Stand" with the Norwegian weighing up the pros and cons of having players in the locker room with egos and 'character'.

The assumption is that Paul Pogba was the topic of conversation but instead it was the subject of Manchester United bringing in either Jack Grealish or James Madison this summer, two English midfielders who have a reputation for being a little bit on the wild side.

Liga MX expected to finish Clausura campaign

An announcement is expected to be made this week on whether it will be Liga M-Ex or not due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

The league's Clausura campaign was only 10 games in but it is expected to be wrapped up early with the Apertura beginning in late July. Worrying news from Santos Laguna certainly won't have helped with Liga MX announcing that eight players have tested positive for COVID-19.

IOC boss says next summer or never for Olympics

International Olympic Committee head, Thomas Bach, has been talking about how to reorganize the biggest sporting event on the planet not knowing when it can take place and whether athletes and spectators can travel to it - "there is no blueprint for it so we have to reinvent the wheel day by day".

Bach was discussing the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and says that next summer is the last chance for the games to take place. "You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty," was one of the reasons cited by Bach as to why it's next summer or never.