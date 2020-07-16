By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

A victory for Real Madrid against Villarreal delivers a league title no matter what Barca can do against Osasuna

Only two Real Madrid coaches have won the LaLiga title since the 2007-08 season when Bernd Schuster lifted the crown, to be sacked a few months later, as is the tradition with the club.

The first was Jose Mourinho in 2011-2012. The second was Zinedine Zidane in 2016-17. Despite the size and history of the club, the LaLiga title is an all too rare trophy these days, so it is a fairly big deal that Coach Zizou is just one win away from delivering a third league title win in 12 seasons and his second for Madrid.

Thursday sees a very simple scenario for Real Madrid. A win against Villarreal - to make it ten from ten since the restart - and it's all over, no matter what Barcelona does against Osasuna.

Anything less than a victory and a Barcelona win, and the LaLiga title goes down to Sunday, the final round of competition, when Real Madrid will have to repeat the process but with a few more nerves a'jangling.

However, that's not to say the nerves won't be jiggling today for Real Madrid fans. The last victories have not been easy affairs and with Barcelona playing at the same time today, a few goals racked up in the Camp Nou and a dry spell in the Alfredo di Stefano stadium against an impressive Villarreal, and a LaLiga title which looked predestined in the morning will look a little less solid at night.

For this reason Coach Zizou told the media that "I don't feel like a champion yet." That can change in just a few hours time.

Coverage of a huge day in LaLiga begins on beIN SPORTS at 2PM ET

Tune into the Sports Burst live show at 12PM ET on our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook channel for all the latest from both Madrid and Barcelona and the chance to get interactive and taunting.

Barca just hours away from locker room rumble

Even if everything goes horribly wrong for Real Madrid and a league title is lost despite a four-point lead with two games to go, a club that is strangely stable these days is unlikely to implode.

The same may not be the case with Barcelona. Once a theoretical title win for Real Madrid becomes all too real, the confidence that Quique Setien has in his future at the Camp Nou will falter.

And a locker room that has been leaky at the best of times will explode in finger-pointing and blame-gaming at the loss of a league title that was firmly in Barcelona's grasp for much of the season.

The chance for another soccer disaster in the Champions League in August where Barcelona has to move past Napoli and potentially Bayern Munich to even get to the semifinals will not make life any easier.

The current phoney - but feisty - internal war at the Camp Nou could be hours from becoming a little more real.

Getafe boss faces temptation from Valencia

An awful lot will be passing through the mind of Getafe boss Jose Bordalas today.

A win for the Madrid side on Thursday against Atletico Madrid puts the team back into the Europa League with a top-six spot guaranteed. Although that does sound exciting, it's a competition Getafe is already in with some business still to attend to against Inter Milan when the action resumes in August.

However, something else to occupy the mind of Bordalas is a reported job offer from Valencia. In theory, it's a step up in terms of size, prestige and budget (all be it a small one now) - although not the league table - but it's also a sure-fire way to detonate a promising career.

After all, this is a club that destroys coaches having been through Unai Emery, Ronald Koeman, Nuno Espirito Santo and Ernesto Valverde in the past and ejected them for not being up to standard.

Getafe is taking on Atletico Madrid from 3PM ET. And you can see how another key team in contention for the Europa League gets on with Real Sociedad hosting Sevilla.