Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Allyson Felix reaches her fifth Olympics where near silent supporters will be allowed despite COVID-19 emergency in Japan

If US sprinting legend, Allyson Felix, needed even more good news to build on an incredible Sunday, then she would have gotten some in the early hours of Monday morning up in the sticky north-west of the US of A.

The six-time Olympic champion qualified for her fifth Games at the age of 35, and just three years after complications from the birth of her daughter, which left the sprinter in intensive care. Felix finished second in the 400m at the US trials for a return to Games in Tokyo which are set to start in a month's time. "It has been a fight to get here and one thing I know how to do is fight," said Felix who has nine Olympic medals after making her debut in 2004 in Athens.

The other good news is that there will be fans in the stands in Tokyo to cheer on Felix. But only if they do so really, really quietly. A joint statement from the Games organizers on Monday has announced that up to 10,000 spectators will be allowed into venues for the Games and the Paralympics as long as that total does not exceed 50% of a venue's capacity. Those fans will only be allowed to come from Japan, will have to wear face masks and will not be allowed to either shout or speak at an excessive volume.

That last ruling could be tested if Felix is charging down the final straight of the 400m final on Friday August 6th with a chance of grabbing a seventh gold medal.

Denmark with last chance to stay at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 has reached the team-shedding stage. On Sunday, Turkey was let go with Switzerland waiting to see if their four points from the group will be enough to be one of the four third-place qualifiers. Italy and Wales are making it to the knockout stages from Group A.

Today, Denmark and Finland are the two teams in danger of being knocked out in Group B to end what would have been a traumatic tournament all round for the former. Denmark will need to both beat Russia and hope Belgium defeats Finland to have a chance of passing on to the next stage.

In Group C, the Netherlands are already qualified to leave a direct match between Ukraine and Austria for the second spot in the group.

Konrad on brink of Marseille move

To add a semblance of balance to Barcelona's finances, a deal has reportedly been struck with Marseille for the transfer of USMNT winger, Konrad de la Fuente. Talks had been ongoing throughout last week, but the arrival of Memphis Depay to the Camp Nou over the weekend means that room has to be made in the Barcelona roster. The 19-year-old is expected to move to Marseille on a four-year deal for nearly five million dollars after a medical this week.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's move to PSG is now imminent with the Milan goalkeeper reportedly undergoing his own medical with the French club on Monday, in a break from international duty with Italy. Donnarumma is out of contract with Milan on the June 30th and is set to move to PSG for free and compete with Keylor Navas in goal next season.

