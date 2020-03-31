Sports Burst - Will Ronaldo Split With Old Lady? March 31, 2020 20:20 25:02 min Following a report suggesting Juventus could be forced to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, the Sports Burst crew discusses the potential financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic for Europe's top clubs. Barcelona Juventus Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo Sports Burst coronavirus -Latest Videos 1:08 min Report: Kurzawa Offered To Barcelona 1:15 min Report: Premier League Clubs Battle For Osimhen 25:02 min Sports Burst - Will Ronaldo Split With Old Lady? 6:03 min Neymar Not Irreplaceable - Tite 4:38 min The Best Of Iker Casillas In LaLiga 1:17 min Report: Real Madrid Eye Sao Paulo's Igor Gomes 22:12 min LaLiga 90 Years of Stories - Andoni Zubizarreta 1:16 min Reguilon: I Want To Succeed At Real Madrid 24:31 min Report: Madrid Reject Man Utd Bid For Valverde 1:15 min Boca Juniors Advisor Teases Cavani Move