Sports Burst: Will Neymar Stay Put in Paris? May 20, 2020 20:18 25:26 min Does the new-look transfer market mean Paris Saint-Germain will keep hold of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer? PSG Neymar Premier League Transfer Tracker Liverpool Sports Burst La Liga Timo Werner Aritz Aduriz coronavirus -Latest Videos 25:26 min Sports Burst: Will Neymar Stay Put in Paris? 1:00 min Report: Juventus Reject Barcelona Bid For De Ligt 1:37 min Who Is The Scottie Pippen of Soccer? 2:25 min Tuchel: "It's Strange" To Win Short Season Title 2:30 min Aduriz: "My Body Has Had Enough" 0:36 min Zidane: Real Madrid Still After Silverware 1:21 min Report: Barcelona Planning Mass Sell-Off 1:27 min Scaloni: Lautaro Joining Messi Good For Argentina 1:07 min Report: PSG Enter Race For Haaland 35:42 min Getafe Almost Landed Messi And Pep - Torres