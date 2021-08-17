By Tim Stannard

A silent summer for Cristiano Ronaldo could be livened up with a move to Manchester City

It's been a while since Sports Burst wrote the words 'Cristiano Ronaldo'.

It didn't even happen during Lionel Messi's landing at PSG. In days of yore, it would be physically impossible to write one name without the other. The Messi vs. Ronaldo Wars were an early warning sign that folk were never going to play nicely on the internet.

The summer has completely ghosted Cristiano Ronaldo. There was not much reason to talk about CR7. Juventus won neither Serie A nor the Champions League and Portugal's Euro 2020 campaign did not end up with a victory as was the case five years ago. Although the player did unsuccessfully try to start a Marxist revolution. It was not far off.

Aside from a story a few months ago that Ronaldo had flown his sports cars out of Turin, there wasn't too much transfer smoke over his future at Juventus. Until now. Possibly due to the butterfly effect of Messi moving to PSG, Ronaldo has been linked with moves to a number of different clubs.

PSG is in the mix as with every transfer this summer, but so is Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti is looking at his front three and realizing that a) it's old and injury-prone and b) there's not much else in reserve. However, it's unlikely that Florentino Perez is going to welcome back a footballer who walked out on the club three years ago.

A brand new very 'out-there' name has popped up today for a possible Ronaldo home. Manchester. Not United, but Manchester City. CR7 is reportedly a back-up in case Harry Kane can't be brought over from Tottenham with Ronaldo supposedly available for around $35 million.

It's not going to happen. Ever. But then again, those words were spoken about another major transfer this summer. Double up on those deals and the Messi vs. Ronaldo rivalry takes on a new lease of life.

Galatasaray deal with player-on-player fight

Sports Burst is waiting on news out of Galatasaray after a rarely sighted but always dramatic player-on-player fistfight. This broke out during Monday's Super Lig encounter between Giresunspor and Galatasaray. The Turkish giants were 2-0 up when suddenly Marcao and Kerem Akturkoglu went at it on the pitch. The Brazilian defender was handed a red card with the Turkish forward being subbed at the same time.

After the match, Galatasaray coach, Fatih Terim, said that "we don't understand what's going on yet. Whatever it is, it's not nice."

Brazil looks to win South American soccer

There are some more battling Brazilians in action on beIN SPORTS this week with the completion of the quarterfinals in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. If the results of all eight games go the right way - if you happen to be a fan of Brazilian club soccer - then seven of the eight sides involved could be from that country.

At least one is guaranteed in the Copa Libertadores with the reigning champions of Palmeiras taking on the giants of Sao Paulo with the scores tied at 1-1. The action gets underway on beIN SPORTS at 8:20PM ET / 5:20PM PT. That is preceded by the Copa Sudamericana clash where Brazilian side, RB Bragantino are 4-3 up against the Argentinean Rosario Central at 6:05PM ET / 3:05PM PT.