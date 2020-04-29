By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Ligue 1 to begin process of deciding whether PSG will be declared official champion of the season

"It's over" was the resigned declaration from the president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, on the fate of soccer this season in France.

This came soon after the government announced on Tuesday that no major sporting events were permitted in the country until at least September.

Akin to the situation in the Netherlands, the thorny decision by soccer bosses on whether the game should restart or stop had been made for them by the government.

A process now begins that Le Graet has admitted isn't going to be easy - what to do with a league in limbo?

Should PSG be declared champions?

Who gets the European places?

Should Toulouse - a team that took their name quite literally this season - be spared from relegation despite winning just three games from 28 matches?

The beginning of this process that has already caused the threats of lawsuits from clubs in the Netherlands will begin from Thursday when the French League's Board of Directors meets virtually to work out what exactly comes next. And probably crack open some wine to get through the gathering.

PSG are in a trickier position than the rest of their fellow teams in that there is still business to be done in the quarterfinals of the Champions League - whenever, wherever and however they may take place.

On Tuesday, the club president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said that the club would be looking to playing any Champions League matches in a neutral venue.

This might even be the final plan that UEFA comes up with at the end of May for all the teams once the organization knows who's in and who's out in terms of playing soccer this season.

But, forget all that.

The most important matter to discuss is what does Neymar think about the news?

Well. Sports Burst has no idea as it doesn't speak emoji. But Neymar posted a photo of himself in a PSG shirt with a pair of eyes. And nothing else.

Why can't people write letters anymore?

LaLiga begins restart plans as Italy plans to fold

On to a country where people appear to be rowing in the same direction.

And then Italy.

In Spain's case, the boat may not make its final decision which is a city called LA LIGA but everyone is giving their oars an enthusiastic pull.

On the same day that France's adults took Ligue 1's ball away, the Spanish government gave soccer a hope of returning by allowing players to train on an individual basis with their teams from May 4th. If all things go well, this will then progress to group sessions from May 18th.

And all things continue to go well, then LaLiga could return "in the middle of June," according to LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, who added optimistically that "we have until 28th June to do it."

Unfortunately, matters are not looking so good in Italy where there has been an increasing distance between the stance of soccer bosses and that of the government.

While citizens are allowed to return to exercising from May 4th, soccer players are not allowed to train on an individual basis with their teams until May 18th. It's a stance that has caused some ire in Italy with Cagliari manager, Walter Zenga, opining that "a training center is safer than a local park."

But none of this might matter if the warning from Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy's Minister for Sport, is any indication. "I see resuming Serie A as an increasingly unlikely possibility," said Spadafora, predicting that some club presidents in the league will even ask for it soon enough.

Kerr admits Warriors already in off-season

Asking for the season to be over already was certainly the very understandable feeling from Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr on Tuesday.

While other NBA sides - those with playoff hopes anyway - are looking for any way to get their players back out at practice again, Kerr admitted that a 15-50 record for the current campaign had set the tone for his organization for the past six weeks and the months to come.

"We are absolutely in offseason mode right now," said Kerr who noted that the time spent in isolation had been handy for the organization in getting players fully fit and working out what to do to make next season a little better.

There is some news from the baseball world with SI reporting that MLB might be organizing itself into three leagues this season in an attempt to make matters a little more local - as much as a country the size of the US can be local. Teams would still play in their home stadiums but matches would be behind closed doors at the end of June.