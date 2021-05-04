By Tim Stannard

A painful defeat for Sevilla piles more pressure on a wild weekend to come in LaLiga

As the locals of Miami's South Beach say, a very long stone's throw from beIN SPORTS HQ, 'three's company, four's a crowd.' That certainly seems to be the case in LaLiga.

On Monday, Sevilla had a one-yard putt to stay in the LaLiga title race along with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, but somehow managed to hammer the ball 40 yards into a lake. The home match against a fairly middling Athletic Club should have been a comfortable home win for the league's in-form team, but a 1-0 loss in the final seconds of the game sees Sevilla six points off the top of the standings with just four games to go.

However, because a wonderfully weird weekend in LaLiga to come, the lights might not been completely turned out on Sevilla's title chances. The southern side's next match is at Real Madrid on Sunday while Saturday sees Barcelona and Atletico Madrid facing off. The right combination of results there could move Sevilla four points from the top of the table - a bit glass half full in terms of the title race, but doable.

Marcelo makes Real Madrid trip after election reprieve

Sports Burst is going to be all Tenet with the non-linear time stream today and track back / forwards to Wednesday where Real Madrid will have business to attend to before the match-up against Sevilla. That business takes place in England with Coach Zizou's side trying to bounce back from a 2-1 loss in the first leg of a Champions League semifinal with Chelsea.

In one of the stranger stories of the day, Marcelo will be able to make the trip. The Brazilian defender was set to be sidelined having to do his citizenship duty by helping out with an election in Madrid. However, Marcelo was not needed after turning up in the morning and rather than being involved in a ballot box, Marcelo will be involved in putting a ball into a box. No?

Raphael Varane is out of action though but the breaking news is that Fede Valverde is set to make the trip after testing negative for COVID-19 after having close contact with a positive case.

Oh, and a man born for the big occasion, Sergio Ramos, has also been named in Zizou's squad for Wednesday's game of destiny at Stamford Bridge.

Pep suspects Mbappe trickery in Champions League clash

Time spin to Tuesday. Which is today apparently.

PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, would have been nervously waiting to see if Kylian Mbappe was cheerfully strutting down the stairs to breakfast this morning sporting a top hat and cane like he was in a 1950s Hollywood musical, or walking gingerly.

Like an overstressed dairy farmer, Mbappe has a calf strain and is a doubt for today's Champions League semifinal against Manchester City although Pep Guardiola suspects that the French forward will be fine and dandy for the game where City hold a 2-1 advantage.

Santos face must-win survival match in Copa Libertadores

beIN SPORTS has a big night of South American elite class club soccer with the start of Match Day 3 of the Copa Libertadores, a tournament that has been a thrilling firestorm of goals so far in its very accelerated format of six match days spread across just six weeks.

There is a crisis face-off brewing already in Group C with Santos and The Strongest going toe-to-toe from 6PM ET / 3PM PT live on beIN SPORTS. Santos are a Brazilian basket case of a club at the moment and have lost both group matches so far, while The Strongest definitely aren't living up to their name after also losing both matches.

That game is followed from 8:20PM ET / 5:20PM PT by two supreme performers as Boca Juniors lead by the timeless Carlos Tevez up front take on Barcelona SC of Ecuador in a top-of-the-table clash in Group C.