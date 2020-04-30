Sports Burst - The Winners and Losers of Ligue 1 April 30, 2020 18:41 25:09 min Paris Saint-Germain have been proclaimed Ligue 1 champions after the LFP confirmed the French top-flight's league standings. Sports Burst LIVE: weekdays at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook, YouTube and beIN SPORTS XTRA PSG Real Madrid Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker Sports Burst coronavirus -Latest Videos 23:04 min LaLiga Nations: Argentina 2:00 min Happy 28th Birthday To Marc-André ter Stegen 22:28 min Ligue 1: Top 50 Plays Of 2019-20 10:55 min LaLiga Life Coach: The Real Madrid Edition 25:09 min Sports Burst - The Winners and Losers of Ligue 1 1:13 min Liverpool Mayor Against Restarting Season 1:12 min Sarr to Leave Nice Amid Arsenal Rumors 3:28 min PSG Crowned 2019-20 Ligue 1 Champions 1:25 min Rakitic: I'm Ready to Take a Risk 1:23 min Aguero: Messi Will Retire At Barcelona