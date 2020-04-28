Sports Burst - The End of the Ligue 1 Season April 28, 2020 20:12 22:31 min The Sports Burst crew reacts to the stunning developments in France that have effectively ended the Ligue 1 campaign. Watch Sports Burst LIVE: every weekday at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook, YouTube and beIN SPORTS XTRA Ligue 1 Sports Burst coronavirus -Latest Videos 22:31 min Sports Burst - The End of the Ligue 1 Season 3:14 min Report: Real Madrid Eye Penarol's Pellistri 22:52 min Greatest International Teams: Netherlands 1988 1:24 min Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Turns 50 4:04 min Ligue 1 Season Abandoned 0:37 min De Boer Surprised De Ligt Chose Juventus 1:32 min Bayern's Davies Sees LB As Long-Term Role 1:35 min Eto'o: Messi's Legacy Is Untouchable 0:19 min Sports Burst - Neymar in Nowhere-land 13:45 min Saint-Etienne Legend Herbin Passes Away