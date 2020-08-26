Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

With days of Barca privilege numbered Messi is forced to take drastic action

When Barcelona's bosses learned that Lionel Messi had sent a 'burofax' demanding an immediate free transfer from the club, there was instant panic and confusion.

What was a 'burofax' and did they have a machine to receive one?

Once those two questions had been answered - 1) a certified mailing service, and 2) no machine necessary - and Messi's historical demand to be set free from the Camp Nou, where the Argentine has been a fixture for almost 20 years had been found, then the real carnage and confusion began.

The first task was to call an emergency board meeting and look into whether Messi's demand was legal. If it wasn't, then any transfer would cost upwards of $700 million for any suitor. If it was, then Leo Messi could walk for free.

Messi's case hinges on an escape window set in his current deal, which runs until the summer of 2021, that gives him an out. That exit door theoretically closed at the beginning of June. However, Messi's case declares that the extended COVID-19 campaign which stretched into mid-August sees a different set of dates that give's Messi an out within ten days after the end of the Champions League campaign.

The news of Messi's demand for emancipation broke in Spain mid-evening and sent an angry mob to the Camp Nou as Barca's bewildered board gathered at the Camp Nou to decide what happens next.

Long list of Lionel Messi suitors lines up to sign soccer's GOAT

Wednesday will see movements on what can be done to persuade Messi to change his mind and save a lot of bother. Not a lot, appears to the case with a harsh message from Ronald Koeman telling the Argentine that his "privileges with Barcelona" over and that the team would come first appearing to be the final straw for Messi.

The next question is whether club president, Josep Bartomeu, will go. That will depend on peer pressure from fans and the local media. But by the time new elections are called, a new regime is put in place with a coach of Messi's choosing is in the hot seat, then the footballer could be long gone.

Where Messi could be going is the next big question for Wednesday - and that depends on if he goes for free, a reduced fee or the full fee and if he is demanding his current reported salary of $72 million a year.

However, current hot favorites are Manchester City, PSG, Inter and even Newell's Old Boys.

So far, there only seems to be one winner from Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona after almost two decades - and that's Antoine Griezmann.

PSG and Lyon fight for place in Women's Champions League final

Time to squeeze in what else is going on today.

Well, Tuesday turned out to be really bad all round for Barcelona as the women's team was knocked out of the 2019-2020 Champions League by Wolfsburg at the semifinal stage in a 1-0 defeat.

The German team will now play either PSG or Lyon who face off on Wednesday in a super-club affair that is live, live, live and free, free, free on beIN XTRA at 2PM ET.

Manchester United will have to work out what to do with Harry Maguire who has been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court after the defender was found guilty of assault, violence and attempted bribery during an incident on vacation last weekend.

Inter Milan is breathing a sigh of relief after a crunch meeting between Antonio Conte and the club's owner saw the Italian coach talked down from leaving the club after a season.

And Barcelona is presenting Francisco Trincao - news that might get a little bit lost today.