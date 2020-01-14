Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

New Barcelona boss, Quique Setien, swaps walking with cows for a job at the Camp Nou

With Barcelona it is often a futile pursuit to ask questions such as why? How? Eh? Really? And what with the what now?

Besides, that would often remove the comical mystery surrounding the club. Do we really want to know what's going on with Neymar? Or what that Kevin-Prince Boateng thing was all about last year?

Or Philippe Coutinho? Or Malcom? Or the youth players strategy?

A press conference at the Camp Nou today attempted to pour through what the heck went on at Barcelona over a highly confusing three days. Make that six months, actually.

On Friday, there was no real danger of Ernesto Valverde losing his job as Barcelona boss.

Late on Monday night local time, Valverde was gone, gone, gone after his position became untenable, largely thanks to the meddling of the club itself after an offer to Xavi Hernandez to take over was reportedly made and then declined. Very publicly.

Quique Setien, a coach with a resume of playing fancy football but not much else, was announced on a deal lasting to 2022.

“We know that the club needed a boost in the final stages of the season,” said Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu as way of retrofitted explanation for Monday’s chaos.

So, is Quique Setien ready and raring for the challenge? Is the former Betis boss primed and pumped for the job? “Yesterday I was walking around with the cows in my village and now I am coaching the best players in the world.”

Atletico mull over Cavani or Lacazette move

Like typical day in French industrial relations, Tuesday is all about strikers in the transfer market.

Everyone wants one.

Atletico Madrid have yet to land Edinson Cavani in the winter window which is why the club is now rumored to be looking at Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette as another option, with Thomas Lemar possibly heading in the opposition direction as part of the deal.

Benfica might be helping Real Madrid out of a pickle over what to do with theoretical forward Mariano Diaz. That is at the same time as the club's midfielder, Gedson Fernandes moves to Tottenham on an 18-month-loan deal today.

Speaking of Tottenham, and the weekend's hapless performance up front for Spurs against Liverpool is certainly another hint for Jose Mourinho that a replacement for Harry Kane is top of the list, with the English forward potentially out until the end of the season. Fernando Llorente might even be making a return to London, after a short spell at Napoli, which must have been quite traumatic.

LSU wraps up historic season as Melbourne Open suffers from bushfire smoke

Monday night could not have been more American in sport - college football exploitation and a huge amount of cheating.

Starting with the college football and LSU defeated Clemson in the national championship final with a 42-25 victory. Joe Burrow - future number one draft pick for sure - threw five touchdown passes to make millions and millions for his college and coach and absolutely nothing for the players.

The night also saw the Houston Astros signing up to some job sites to find a new general manager and manager after Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch were fired after being found responsible for the Astros' sign-stealing fun during the 2017 World Series-winning campaign.

The party is only getting started pic.twitter.com/xuRpZ0XQSo — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Any more such antics from the Astros and the MLB are promising a firm talking to.

Tuesday morning saw warning signs that the Australian Open, due to formally begin on Monday in Melbourne could be impacted from the smoke produced by the bushfires. Qualifying is currently taking place and Slovenian player, Dalila Jakupovic, retired from her match due to the conditions - "I was really scared."

While residents in Melbourne were urged to stay indoors and keep pets inside, the tennis carried out after a short delay.