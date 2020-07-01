Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Quique Setien admits that chat due with Antoine Griezmann after giving just minutes to the Frenchman in the Atletico Madrid draw

Although Diego Simeone's 17th attempt to beat Barcelona in LaLiga did not succeed, the Atletico Madrid coach did manage to leave two major dents in the Camp Nou club's armor before returning to the Spanish capital.

The first was to grab a point from a dive-filled maelstrom of a match to make life very difficult indeed for Barca in the title race, with the team one point behind Real Madrid in the standings but with one game more played.

The second bit of damage came when Diego Simeone was asked for his opinion on Antoine Griezmann coming onto the pitch with just one minute left on the clock. "No words," was the terse response from the forward's former coach.

Aside from Wednesday morning chatter on VAR, penalty claims and Barca's stuttering form which sees three draws in the past four matches, the very obvious exiling of Griezmann is the big talking point.

Indeed, it is literally a talking point between Barca boss Quique Setien and Griezmann himself today with the Barcelona boss admitting that a chat with his $125 million reject was required - but with a tough message to deliver.

"I don't have to apologize as it's a decision I had to take but I understand perfectly if he feels bad. I feel bad for him because he is a great professional, a great footballer and a great person," said Setien.

Griezmann has become a peripheral figure under Setien with three of the Frenchman's last four appearances being from the bench, but coincidentally, these are the three games that Barca have failed to win since the restart.

The one hope Griezmann has is that he might have better luck under a new manager. Despite the Frenchman being sidelined at Barca, he still has more chance of being at the Camp Nou next season than his current coach.

Voro leads Valencia for sixth time in Athletic endeavor

The action does not stop in LaLiga on Wednesday.

While Coach Zizou will not be saying much about Griezmann or the title race ahead of a genuinely testing match against Getafe for Real Madrid on Thursday, there are four more matches in La Primera.

The highlight features the mess of a club that is Valencia, a team that has sacked yet another coach, Albert Celades, and has called on 'Voro' to take over for the sixth time in his career. His challenge is to steer eighth-placed Valencia into the European spots, five points away.

"The team has to react. The players have suffered as well," admitted Voro ahead of today's match against Athletic Club that gets underway on beIN SPORTS Spanish with coverage beginning at 1PM ET.

Another club that fired its coach a couple of games ago, Real Betis, but without any sign of improvement will be hosting Champions League chasing Villarreal directly after that game.



Rip-off sandwiches and swearing - life in USA sports isolation bubble

American sport's great Orlando experiment continues on Wednesday with MLS clubs getting ready for a comeback tournament due to kick off on July 8.

However, with the teams now in their bubbles of isolation in Florida, there has been some criticism from players of the food, of all things, including a $65 sandwich.

Meanwhile, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has admitted that the success restarting the NBA in the same location in a month's time is not guaranteed with the USA still failing to get the COVID-19 virus under control.

"Certainly if we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus," admitted Silver who is still optimistic over the league pulling off a grand return on July 30.

However, another challenge has now reached the in-box of Adam Silver. With no fans in the stands and everything the players say likely to be broadcast, how does the organization deal with 'bathroom words' from the athletes?

"We may need to put a little bit of a delay," revealed Silver.