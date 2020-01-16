Sports Burst - Set Your Calendars for El Clasico January 16, 2020 19:33 25:02 min Gabrielle Amado and Andres Cordero talk Quique Setien's Bernabeu bow as Barcelona's manager, Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial inclusion, and the latest transfer gossip. Sports Burst -Latest Videos 25:02 min Sports Burst - Set Your Calendars for El Clasico 2:32 min Martinez Loving Life at Inter Amid Barca Rumors 1:17 min Report: Arsenal in Talks to Sign Kurzawa 1:01 min En-Nesyri Completes Move From Leganes To Sevilla 0:31 min Xavi 'Totally Focused' After Rejecting Barca 0:59 min Tuchel 'Totally Happy' With Icardi 1:07 min McGregor Predicts KO of Cerrone 0:29 min Sarri Annoyed By Messi's Ballon d'Or Tally 6:37 min Mbappe Brace As PSG Dominate Monaco 1:16 min Mbappe Nets Brace For PSG Against AS Monaco