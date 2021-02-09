By Tim Stannard

Real Madrid have a chance to close gap on Atletico Madrid with home clash against Getafe on Tuesday

When it comes to sticking with a job that you don't need to be doing for financial reasons, then enjoyment is a key factor. And that seems to be an issue these days with a lot of coaches, especially in these generally sucky circumstances in the world.

Coach Zizou at Real Madrid has little left to prove at Real Madrid, having won the Champions League three times and the league title twice in two different spells. A normally placid, water-off-a-duck's-back Gallic vibe has increasingly been replaced with irritability. Quite understandable under the circumstances, when his purpose at Real Madrid is being questioned on a daily basis and Isco has forgotten how to play football.

So that's why ears pricked up on Monday ahead of today's LaLiga clash against Getafe when Zidane was asked whether he would see his contract out to 2022. If he's not fired before that time.

"We'll see," replied the French coach enigmatically.

That has Sports Burst thinking on whether Zidane is actively enjoying himself as Real Madrid. And the verdict swings in the direction of 'probably not' judging by a list of pros and cons.

Cons

- Dealing with endless media loop of being fired / signing a contract for life.

- Not being able to access the fancy facilities at the Santiago Bernabeu and playing at the training center all the time. Less heaters in winter.

- Transfer speculation about Sergio Ramos leaving in the summer.

- New transfer speculation about Raphael Varane being sold in the summer lest he run down his contract which expires in 2022.

- Only trusting six players from a squad of 24.

- Only having about three of those available for today's visit of Getafe.

- The whole Eden Hazard thing.

- The whole Gareth Bale coming back next summer thing.

- The whole Kylian Mbappe indicating that a BFF relationship with Neymar will keep him at PSG and not moving to Real Madrid this summer.

- Global financial collapse taking away the club's transfer budget.

Pros

- Handy car parking spot.

- Good office supplies cabinet.

- Reported $14.5m salary (still a lot less than Diego Simeone though)

Today's home clash against Getafe is actually a catch-up game from round one of LaLiga, and a chance to take advantage of a slip-up from league-leading Atletico Madrid on Monday, after the Rojiblancos dropped two points with a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

See if Zidane can add "renewed chance of winning LaLiga this year" to the pros list by catching Real Madrid vs. Getafe is live on beIN SPORTS today from 2:50PM ET.

Barca press clutch pearls of Messi mock-up

The cheek of it. The Barcelona press, who have never, ever indulged in a bout of transfer speculation, repeatedly posting players on the front cover to stir the pot for a move to Barcelona, are up in arms over what the dastardly French have been up to of late.

PSG players, coaches and Sporting Directors talking about the chance of Lionel Messi moving to Paris in the summer was taken up a notch on Monday with France Football's artistically subtle front cover of Messi mocked up in a PSG jersey.

"Total Harassment!" yelled the front cover of Tuesday's edition of the Barcelona-based 'Sport', 'provocation!' on what itself has been doing for decades now on behalf of the Camp Nou club to drum up a bit of transfer noise for a targeted player.

Lyon coach, Rudi Garcia, certainly has no sympathy for Barcelona or Ronald Koeman remembering that the Dutch coach was "not shy, even after the transfer window, to talk about Memphis Depay. It is called the water sprinkler and the sprinkler has been sprinkled."

Touche.

Marseille make a move for Jorge Sampaoli

While we are on the topic of Things of Lyon, the club is in action today in the return of the Coupe de France and the Round of 32. The current Ligue 1 leaders can be seen for free on beIN XTRA at 3PM ET in a match against Ajaccio.

Wednesday is serving up a double-dose of delight with Dijon vs. Lille at 1PM ET and Caen against PSG at 3PM ET as the sides take a rest from the epically tense league title fight and let their hair down a little in the French Cup.

Marseille will be in the mix as well with an early morning date against Auxerre on beIN XTRA at 8:45AM ET. This comes at the same time as the club are trying to sign up Jorge Sampaoli as the team's next coach, a factor that has been complicated by two issues.

The first is that the Argentinean already has a job as manager of Atletico Mineiro. The second has that he has just become a father for the fourth time, at the age of 60.

The first is that the Argentinean already has a job as manager of Atletico Mineiro. The second has that he has just become a father for the fourth time, at the age of 60.