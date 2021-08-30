Sports Burst

By: Tim Stannard

Final two days of transfer window to produce more thrills and spills after epic summer

In terms of superstar soccer players box-office appeal, it has been a magnificent transfer window so far. Even Lionel Messi got involved for a second summer in a row with a move to PSG. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United after teasing the world with a Manchester City move all in the space of about two hours on Friday.

Harry Kane did his usual spiel of asking for a transfer from Tottenham, having it turned down and then pledging commitment to another year with Spurs, who are now top of the Premier League table, rather bizarrely.

Three out of three. Great start before the international break👌 pic.twitter.com/2EabhTjyzt — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 29, 2021

But there is one big story left with two days to go until the transfer window closes - Kylian Mbappe. The PSG striker made sporting headlines on Sunday with a virtuoso display against Reims on Lionel Messi's debut to score two goals. When asked about whether Mbappe would return from the international break as a PSG player, rather than with Real Madrid, a confident Mauricio Pochettino declared that "Mbappe is our player. The football industry is full of rumors." It certainly is.

L'Equipe has the same vibe on Monday morning with the French sports paper going all Jack Johnson with the front page suggesting that Messi and Mbappe would be "better together." In fact, the PSG squad shares in the feeling with club captain, Marquinhos, declaring that "(Sunday) he showed his importance to us, he always does that. We want him to stay."

No Kounde-do say Sevilla to Chelsea as Juve's problems grow

Another French international looks set to stay in the headlines for a couple more days with Jules Kounde's on-off-on-off-on-off move from Sevilla to Chelsea. The EPL club sold Kurt Zouma to West Ham United to make way for the centerback, but Sevilla are not unreasonably playing hardball with the fee.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's sporting middle finger to the Old Lady on Friday, Juventus could be undergoing another departure with USMNT midfielder, Weston McKennie, possibly heading to Tottenham. It's one of Juve's 99 problems with the team losing 1-0 at home to Empoli over the weekend to see just one point from two games going into the international break.

Djokovic looks for Grand Slam of Grand Slams

The US Open gets underway today but it's a who's who of players not competing at Flushing Meadows, New York.

There will be no Serena or Venus Williams at the tournament for starters, after both pulled out with injuries. However, it is a still a strong women's bracket with Wimbledon champion, Ashleigh Barty, and defending champion, Naomi Osaka both competing.

On the men's side, it's no country for old men with Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer missing the tournament to potentially leave a clear path through for Novak Djokovic, who is looking to complete a Grand Slam of Grand Slam victories this season having won the Australian, French and Wimbledon men's singles titles.