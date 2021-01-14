By Tim Stannard

A triple whammy of joy for Neymar saw a trophy, glory for Santos and a humungous Twitter spat with a familiar foe

Neymar is already thinking of it. The Brazilian is already getting his people to Google flights, check maps and timetables. Could it be done? Could the ultimate Ferris Bueller experiment actually be pulled off?

Sports Burst can confirm - yes, yes it can be done. But more on that in a moment.

Wednesday was a pretty good hump day for Neymar. The PSG forward returned after a month out with injury to score the clinching spot-kick to give Mauricio Pochettino a winning start with PSG after a 2-1 victory against Marseille in the Trophee des Champions.

Neymar then launched himself whole-heartedly into a taunting Twitter fight with Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez to fill the childish animosity vacuum left behind by a certain banned but notorious American.

Even better than that though was that Neymar then got to watch the side he began his senior career with, Santos, beat Boca Juniors 3-0 to reach the final of the 2020 Copa Libertadores.

It will be the first time in ten years that Santos have reached the final. Neymar scored the opening goal in a second-leg 2-1 win against Penarol back in the day, so the Brazilian was tickled pink in anticipation of an all-Brazilian, all Sao Paulo-final with Palmeiras taking place in Rio on Saturday January 30. All live on beIN SPORTS of course.

So, the question is, can Neymar travel to Brazil, party in a responsible manner, and play for PSG in the same weekend? After all, Neymar is a real stickler for his club commitments.

The answer is - yes. But it could be cutting it fine.

Friday, January 29 - Neymar finishes training with PSG around 9AM ET ahead of a Ligue 1 game against Lorient on Sunday. A plane will be waiting to get Neymar to Brazil - a flight of around 11 hours for a private jet. A sick note will be needed to get of Saturday's PSG training, though.

The Copa Libertadores final kicks off at 3PM ET on Saturday. Let's add in one hour for extra time and penalties in the Maracana, 30 minutes to potentially party with a winning Santos side. One hour to get back to the airport where the private plane is waiting. Wheels up at 7:30PM ET.

Eleven hours back across the Atlantic to the local airport of Lorient on the north-west coast of France to be there for 6:30AM ET on Sunday. Half an hour transfer to the stadium, with two hours left until kick-off. Very doable indeed if there is the will, the way and no - absolutely no - distractions in Brazil.

Neymar's soccer journey with PSG continues on Saturday with a Ligue 1 clash at Angers that is live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET.

Messi-less Barca reaches Spanish Super Cup final

Those calculations all took so long, there is only a little bit of time and space left to confirm that Wednesday was a good day for another one of Neymar's clubs with Barcelona reaching the final of the Spanish Super Cup. But only just after a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad took the game to penalties.

Riqui Puig eked his way into Ronald Koeman's good books with the winning strike that puts Barcelona in a final against Real Madrid or Athletic Club who play today.

Martin Braithwaite was in the starting line up for Wednesday's match and there will be an exclusive chat with the Great Dane on Sunday's edition of the Soccer XTRA, live at 5PM ET, straight after leading-leading Lyon are in action in Ligue 1.

The Sports Burst live show will head over to Barcelona to look at a big day for the future of the club as the final names in the upcoming Barcelona presidential elections are finalized. If the elections will take place at all. Tune in on our Facebook page in beIN XTRA channel at 12PM ET to find out more.