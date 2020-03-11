Sports Burst - Mourinho's Miserable Run at Tottenham March 11, 2020 19:30 25:46 min Jose Mourinho suffered his fourth straight Champions League defeat on Tuesday as Tottenham's winless run extended to seven games. UEFA Champions League PSG Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund Tottenham Jose Mourinho Liverpool Sports Burst Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland -Latest Videos 1:01 min Nwakaeme Extends Trabzonspor Lead Over Malatyaspor 1:03 min Bulut Cuts Trabzonspor Lead Over Malatyaspor 1:05 min Sosa Doubles Trabzonspor Lead Over Malatyaspor 1:01 min Novak Nets Trabzonspor Opener Against Malatyaspor 0:30 min Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc On World Football 0:46 min UEFA Cancels Sevilla-Roma & Inter-Getafe 0:27 min Sports Burst – Atletico Go Old Skool 0:30 min Coupe de la Ligue Final Postponed Over Coronavirus 7:27 min Libertad Get 3-2 Win Over Caracas In Libertadores 1:21 min Boca Score Three Past Independiente Medellin