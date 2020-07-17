Sports Burst

by Tim Stannard

Messi predicts Champions League disaster unless radical change takes place at the Camp Nou

Although Barcelona fans may not feel this on Friday morning, but Thursday night in the Camp Nou might have gone a lot worse.

Yes, losing at home to playing-for-kicks Osasuna while Real Madrid beat Villarreal to win a 34th LaLiga title was not fun, but imagine if Real Madrid had lost or drawn. The giant angst of a missed opportunity to take the title race to the final day would have been intolerable and Lionel Messi's lament after the defeat might have been even stronger.

As it stood, the gloomy Argentine ace was in a fairly sombre mood with his prediction of doom spread across the pages of the local press on Friday. "If we want to fight for the Champions League, a lot has to change," declared Messi with a bit of an understatement, "Like this, we will lose to Napoli."

The assumption was that Quique Setien would be the coach taking Barcelona through the accelerated Champions League competition in August, but the man himself cast some doubt on that by admitting after the loss that "I hope so, but I don't know."

Indeed, the way that Barca's madcap campaign has gone, there is no guarantee that Setien will be in charge of Barcelona's final match of the LaLiga season on Sunday, against Alaves, in a trip to the Basque Country that is not exactly going to be a bag of fun for Barca.

Zidane enjoys best day ever at Real Madrid

No such problems for Zinedine Zidane on Friday with the Frenchman's second LaLiga title in the bag and arguably Zizou's toughest win of all.

"Today is one of the best days for me as a professional and after everything that happened," declared Zidane after the game, "the three-month break, it's fantastic what's been achieved."

Coronavirus stoppage aside, Zidane had to deal with the club's two star signings, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic being largely absent for much of the season, as well as James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale still hanging about the Real Madrid premises.

However, the LaLiga season is not quite over for Real Madrid with a match against Leganes on Sunday. And Leganes very much has something to play for with the Madrid team still in the relegation zone and hoping to avoid the fate of Espanyol and Mallorca, with both teams set to play in the second division this season.

One Europa League place will also be up for grabs with Real Sociedad, Getafe, Valencia and Granada all chasing one available spot on Sunday.

Segunda teams battle to beat Barcelona next season

And that brings us nicely to even more Spanish football on beIN SPORTS on Friday with the second to last round of the regular season of La Segunda and a bunch of teams looking for the chance to humiliate Barcelona next season, in the manner of Osasuna who came up last summer.

🔵🔴 ¡Hoy toda Huesca tiene partido! 🔵🔴



No podréis estar en El Alcoraz, pero queremos sentir vuestro calor en cada rincón de la provincia.



Saca tus banderas, bufandas y camisetas al balcón.

Y a las 21:00h, que suene el himno.



¡Que se escuche en el estadio! #HuescaNumancia pic.twitter.com/JlZFaYNPpo — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) July 17, 2020

Cadiz is already promoted, but Huesca has the chance to join them on beIN SPORTS Spanish at 3PM ET.

beIN SPORTS English has Tenerife against Lugo, with the USMNT's Shaq Moore looking to help his team into the playoffs.

As a tremendous warm-up to that action, PSG is back in action with a clash against Belgian side, Waasland-Beveren. The outing for PSG last week saw all the big cheese out in force and routing Le Havre, as part of the build up for next Friday's Coupe de France final against Saint Etienne. That game gets underway on beIN SPORTS at 1PM ET.