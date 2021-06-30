Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos set to become club-less as their current contracts run down

At the close of this fine Wednesday June 20th 2021, some very big cheeses of the soccer world are going to find themselves footloose and fancy free, able to get up whenever they want, go to bed whenever they want, without a care in the world. Technically speaking they will all be unemployed but with these names being millionaires many times over, that detail isn't really a problem.

June 30th is the date when contracts tend to expire for some in European soccer, once all the hullabaloo of the domestic campaigns are over. After that date, they are free to sign for whomever they please for no transfer fee.

The biggest name in that particular category in 2021 is Lionel Messi who, at time of writing, will stop officially being a Barcelona player some 20 years after it all began. Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, was hustled by journalists outside the club offices today, all wanting to know if a deal for a new contract had been agreed with Messi. "Keep calm," was the short response.

The 99 problems that Laporta has include Messi himself being across the Atlantic in Argentina on duty with the national team at Copa America. Realistically Barcelona currently don't have the cash to fund a new contract for their star player, a reality about which the LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, has issued many sombre warnings.

However, by hook or by crook, some kind of deal is expected to be signed, but not after Messi experiences a few days of being a free agent.

Sergio Ramos set to take time to find new club

Sergio Ramos is another big name soon to be without a club, after Real Madrid withdrew an offer of a contract extension due to an expiration date which the defender's people do not appear to have noticed.

The 35-year-old will not be short of suitors looking for an experienced old war dog to be a few feet off the pace in the backline. The Spanish stopper has won pretty much everything in the world of soccer. Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG have all been linked with offering Ramos a new home.

PSG news expected from Donnarumma rumor room

While Messi and Ramos are in their mid thirties, Gianluigi Donnarumma is merely 22 and is looking for the next move of his career. His days at Milan are done and dusted and it looks like the Italian goalkeeper will be joining PSG where he can expect to receive some very icy stares from the team's current Costa Rican keeper, Keylor Navas.

Donnarumma has reportedly already had a medical with PSG and now it is the case of waiting until Italy's participation in Euro 2020 is over before an announcement is made. Italy are up against Belgium in the quarterfinals on Friday.