Sports Burst - Live From Barcelona! December 16, 2019 22:35 25:36 min Ray Hudson, Gabby Amado, and Jamie Easton report on all the latest Clasico news and pick over the Champions League last 16 draw from the Catalan capital. El Clásico Sports Burst -Latest Videos 0:40 min 'Hazard The Best Player I Ever Saw' - Mendy 25:36 min Sports Burst - Live From Barcelona! 2:07 min Serie A Faces Backlash for Anti-Racism Monkey Art 4:49 min Rodallega Sinks Trabzonspor in Comeback Win 1:30 min El Clasico: Can Madrid Return to Winning Ways? 0:42 min Bayern Stars Happy To Face Chelsea 1:27 min El Clasico: December 18 on beIN SPORTS 2:17 min Club World Cup Preview: Flamengo Vs Al Hilal 0:36 min Simeone Won't Be Happy - Klopp 1:11 min Mourinho Says Spurs Are The Team To Avoid