By Tim Stannard

Polish striker leads Bayern to treble-winning season and perfect campaign in the Champions League

It was as if the farsighted, almost mystical Guardians of the Ballon d'Or, the editors of France Football, knew what would unfold in Lisbon on Sunday night.

A German team would defeat the first French team to reach the Champions League final since 2004 - a painful moment. The reward of the magazine giving soccer's most celebrated individual prize to Bayern Munich's standout player would have been too much to bear, so the 2020 edition was cancelled in July.

However, it was not as if PSG did not have chances to defeat Bayern - some really big chances - but the German team did what German teams tend to do when up against it and found a way to prevail to leave Robert Lewandowski posting a faintly disturbing picture of himself on Monday morning in bed with the Champions League trophy.

Although the Polish forward did not score the winner - Kingsley Coman took that honor - Lewa was the Champions League top scorer with 15 goals to add to the 34 racked up in the Bundesliga in what was a treble-winning season for Bayern Munich, a team that won all eleven Champions League games this season.

Hope Solo joins the Sports Burst live show at 12PM ET today to look back at the Champions League final and also drop her hot takes on the ongoing mess at Barcelona. Head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page or beIN XTRA channel.

Coutinho to be given second chance at Barca

In the end, Barcelona did manage to get a Champions League winner after loaning Philippe Coutinho to the Bayern Munich cause for the season.

The Brazilian midfielder and a lot of other current Barca players are likely to dominate the week's news in LaLiga as Ronald Koeman sorts through who is staying and who is no longer required at the club.

Coutinho looks like being in the good place with the club's new Dutch manager open to giving the the playmaker another chance at Camp Nou and possibly going crazy by playing the footballer in his correct position. "I have to go back now," said Coutinho on Sunday, "all I can is that I really want to work and win and let's see what happens."

Mundo Deportivo is reporting on Monday that Jordi Alba is also being given a reprieve with Koeman telling the full-back that he can stay at Barcelona but needs to have an exemplary season.

The M-Exit saga will almost certainly continue as Lionel Messi contemplates his immediate future. One possible destination this summer was PSG but Thomas Tuchel told BT Sport on Sunday that he would gladly take the Argentinean ace but "I think Messi finishes his career in Barcelona. He is Mr. Barcelona."

Very quickly, the LaLiga 2019-20 season officially wrapped up on Sunday with the second leg of the second division playoff final between Girona and Elche. The match was deadlocked in both ties at 0-0 until the final minutes of injury time saw a winning goal for Elche, who become the 20th team in next season's top-flight.

Gabriel set for Arsenal move as Thiago contemplates Silva lining

The end of the Champions League will leave a little more wiggle room for some transfer gossip.

The first big deal of the week looks like being Arsenal making a move for Lille defender, Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian stopper is set to join up with the Gunners in a deal worth up to $35 million. Lille got their Ligue 1 campaign underway on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Rennes.

Another Brazilian defender is also in the news with Thiago Silva confirming that he has played his last game for PSG. Silva is not out of contract with the French club and is weighing up a move to either Chelsea or Fiorentina.

A third French player is also in this week's gossip with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar contemplating a possible move to Juventus. Lyon gets its Ligue 1 campaign underway on Friday with a clash against Dijon that is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS.