By Tim Stannard

Barcelona and PSG is standout Last 16 Champions League tie as Real Madrid take advantage of a considerably less demanding draw

A warming weekend for Real Madrid was topped off on Monday by more boosting news. However, that buzz may not last long. But more on that in a moment.

The draw for the Last 16 round of the Champions League was made on Monday morning and Real Madrid came out with what is a very manageable double-header against Atalanta, avoiding all the big beasts thanks to being able to top their group.

Yes, a caveat is needed in that Atalanta are quite the free-scoring wild ride these days, although form has dropped off a little in Serie A this season. However, it could have been a lot worse for Real Madrid considering what their LaLiga rivals ended up with in the draw.

Starting off with Barcelona who have a double-header of drama and doom against PSG, in a tie that is filled with a narrative overload concerning the futures of both Neymar - more on him also in a moment - and Lionel Messi.

The Argentinean has been linked with a move to PSG this summer and could be playing a club he might be negotiating with at the time.

Atletico Madrid are taking on Chelsea but Diego Simeone might fancy that his lengthy coaching experience compared to that of Frank Lampard gives him the edge. Not that it did him any good against Coach Zizou on Saturday.

Elsewhere, holders Bayern Munich are up against Lazio, Liverpool take on RB Leipzig, Manchester City face Borussia Moenchengladbach, Sevilla will be up against Borussia Dortmund while Juventus are partnered with Porto.

The Sports Burst live show with Hope Solo will be all about the hot takes on the draw and the Madrid Derby on our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET.

PSG provide update on Neymar's ankle injury

PSG fans will be relieved to read the verbiage using in the club's medical update concerning Neymar's latest brush with injury. The Initial signs are "reassuring " although "further examinations" are pending, say the club's medical staff.

The Brazilian forward was fouled in the final moments of PSG's 1-0 home loss to Lyon on Sunday night - a challenge that saw a red card for Thiago Mendes - and was stretchered off in some distress, with an ankle injury.

The early news from the club, according to Le Parisian, is that an immediate examination showed that the ankle in question is not broken. However, as Thomas Tuchel revealed on Sunday, more tests will take place on Monday to find out the seriousness of the damage.

Neymar's potential long-term absence is a blow for a PSG side that is now fully involved in a spectacular four-way fight for the Ligue 1 title with both Lille and Lyon ahead of the club in the standings, and Marseille just one point behind but with two games in hand.

PSG are already without Mauro Icardi until next year due to injury and have a Kylian Mbappe that is very much out of gas.

However, the challenge continues with a round of action on Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Current league leaders, Lille, will be facing Dijon at 1PM ET for free on beIN XTRA, while PSG host Lorient on beIN CONNECT at 3PM ET.

Elsewhere in France and England, soccer fans mourning the death of former PSG, Liverpool and France manager, Gerard Houllier, who passed away after a recent heart operation.

Before today's training, our players and staff remember Gérard Houllier. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uETQNT1v6f — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) December 14, 2020

No laurel-resting for Zidane as Madrid return to action

Coach Zizou of Real Madrid doesn't seem the type to either wallow in misery over defeat nor get overly giddy from victory. Good job really, as Real Madrid's bank account of CRISIS! is back to zero despite a recent balance boost of three wins in a row, topped by the dominating display in the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid are back in action on Tuesday in a catch-up game from the beginning of the season. Athletic Club are coming to Valdebebas in a match where a win would put Madrid equal top of the table with Real Sociedad. And a win looks the most likely result on paper with Madrid failing to lose any of the past 10 LaLiga matches against the Basques.

However, any table-topping antics might be temporary, as the current league leaders are also in action this week against Barcelona in a Camp Nou clash. La Real might well fancy their chances having seen Barcelona labor to a 1-0 win against Levante on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club is live on beIN SPORTS on Tuesday at 4PM ET, while Barcelona host Real Sociedad on Wednesday at 3PM ET.

But if you can't wait for more lovely LaLiga action then Round 13 is wrapping up today with a much-improved Celta Vigo under new coach, Eduardo Coudet, looking for a third win on the bounce against a Cadiz side that could move to the fringes of the Champions League places with a victory. That match gets underway on beIN SPORTS from 2:50PM ET.

And don't forget that there is a full breakdown of the weekend's big beIN SPORTS matches at 9:30PM ET with Monday Night Soccer.