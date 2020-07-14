Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Sergio Ramos warns against relaxation ahead of a Thursday clash against Villarreal that could deliver the LaLiga title to Real Madrid

It began 33 days previously on June 11 with the Seville derby and ended on Monday with Real Madrid edging towards the LaLiga title - 33 days of non-stop soccer.

But on Tuesday, it's the sound of silence from Spain as LaLiga takes a beat and resets the board for the final two rounds of action. The first takes place on Thursday, with nine games underway at the same time at 3PM ET.

Two hours after that kickoff time, Real Madrid could be crowned champions of LaLiga with a win against Villarreal in the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, no matter what Barcelona does at home against Osasuna.

However, Sergio Ramos, who salvaged three points for Real Madrid with a goal-line clearance against Granada, warned that one moment of relaxation could cost the team the title. A draw or a loss for Real Madrid on Thursday, and a win for Barcelona and the title race will go down to the wire on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the top-four has now been locked down in LaLiga with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla all in next season's Champions League.

However, the two Europa League places are still up for grabs with six teams all with a realistic chance of taking them.

Down at the bottom, Espanyol is already relegated but there are still two more teams that need to go down to be taken from Mallorca, Leganes, Alaves and Celta Vigo.

Two days off tranquility in LaLiga before Thunderdome Thursday on beIN SPORTS.

Chelsea moves in for Atletico's Jan Oblak

Despite soccer in LaLiga only being away for a matter of hours, the vacuum has allowed the transfer rumor mill to return in force.

That's bad news for Atletico Madrid supporters with a report that Chelsea is looking to buy out the clause of goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, and drop around $120 million for the player, offering Kepa Arrizabalaga in return.

An EPL match for Chelsea today will help Oblak decide if he wants to head to Stamford Bridge. A win against Norwich could give Chelsea a strong enough grip in third place to ensure Champions League soccer next season.

Meanwhile, Juventus is reportedly looking to extend Paulo Dybala's contract from 2022 to 2025 and make the Argentinean forward the figurehead for the club. That'll be news to Cristiano Ronaldo for starters, who is not spending 50% of his life in a stasis chamber just to be usurped by his current strike partner.

NBA players get stuck in Bubble gum

Stateside, and the NBA is going through the same teething problems as soccer in Europe in its restart - stories of COVID-19 tests and players breaking quarantine.

The Bubble is up and running in Orlando ahead of the NBA's restart at the end of the month but a second player has been sent back into isolation after Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes picked up a food delivery order.

Meanwhile, two players tested positive for COVID-19 from 322 while inside the bubble in the latest round of tests.

However, the biggest news happened outside The Bubble with Russell Westbrook confirming that he had tested positive before the Houston Rockets travelled to Orlando. The Rockets star says that he felt fine but would be in self-isolation.