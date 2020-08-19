by Tim Stannard

Ronald Koeman to be unveiled as Barcelona's third coach of 2020 in two-year deal

Quique Setien began his troubled tenure as Barcelona boss by recalling wistfully how he was staring at cows when receiving a call from the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman's first media meeting will be dominated by the upcoming slaying of some of the club's sacred cows.

The man known as being a member of the Dream Team is going to become a locker room nightmare.

Wednesday sees Barcelona formally announcing what the club president, Josep Bartomeu, confirmed on Tuesday - that Ronald Koeman was taking over as the team's third coach in 2020. The Dutchman arrives on a deal that theoretically lasts until 2022 but could end up being less than a year depending on the whim of the new club president to be chosen in a poll next March.

Bartomeu has left out a welcome gift for Koeman by announcing that every player at the club was up for sale bar eight - Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo and Ansu Fati.

Theoretically, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique may have played their last games for Barcelona.

That possibility is set to be the dominant theme of Wednesday as Ronald Koeman is presented at the Camp Nou

Bayern to battle Lyon to face PSG in Champions League final

Wednesday morning sees Neymar at the center of attention at PSG - but for once, for all the right reasons.

Although PSG's dominating 3-0 win against RB Leipzig may not have seen any goals for the Brazilian, Neymar's performance is being lauded for what was lacking - showboating, selfishness, running into blind alleys, getting sent off, being injured and punching fans. Tuesday saw a match of missed chances, but maturity for Neymar.

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in Sunday's final. The odds are firmly stacked in Bayern's favor in today's one-off clash with the German club having scored 12 goals in just two Champions League matches since the competition restarted.

Lyon is certainly a dogged outfit, but whether it is dogged enough to block the Bavarians is another matter.

Bayern boss, Hansi Flick, certainly respects Lyon after the team's path to the Champions League semifinals. "They eliminated Manchester City and Juventus," noted the German coach.

Ligue 1, the home of PSG and Lyon, is exclusive to beIN SPORTS and the 2020-21 campaign gets underway on Friday with Bordeaux taking on Nantes from 12:30PM ET.

Team Ineos drop two former winners from Tour de France roster

Staying in France in a cheesy link and leading cycle outfit Team Ineos has announced its line-up for the upcoming 2020 Tour de France and a bold direction with two former winners in its stable missing out.

Four-time Tour de France champion, Chris Froome, is off the roster having yet to fully recover from a devastating crash a year ago. Meanwhile, 2018 winner Geraint Thomas is also missing out and will target the Giro d'Italia instead.

Team Ineos has the current Tour de France champion, Egan Bernal, in its ranks and the Colombian will be the lead rider in this year's rescheduled event.

On this side of the Atlantic, the NBA playoffs move into Game 2 of the first round today with four matches headlined by the LA Clippers looking to claw back a 1-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

That is the current situation that the Lakers find themselves in having lost Tuesday's series opener against the Portland Trail Blazers after Damian Lillard shot 34 in the win.